Global scenario favours Kashmir solution

Indian troops martyr one more youth

Baramulla

In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred one Kashmiri youth in Baramulla district, today.

The troops killed the youth during a siege and search operation at Haritar in Sopore area of the district. An Indian police official claimed that the youth was killed during an encounter with the troops.

Senior Hurriyet leader, Shabbir Ahmad Shah in a statement issued in Srinagar said that India would have to resolve the Kashmir dispute in view of the changing political scenario at the global level. Indian Police re-arrested Muslim League District Pulwama President Abdul Rashid Dar Kulpori soon after he was released from Kathua jail in Jammu on the directions of the High Court of the territory.

Delegation of Hurriyet leaders comprising Zafar Akbar Butt, Javed Ahmad Mir and Mukhtar Ahmad visited families of martyrs and pellet victims in Srinagar and Islamabad areas, Tuesday. They expressed anguish over the continued detention of youth in police stations and jails.

Meanwhile, speakers at a seminar organized by Forum for Peace and Territorial Integrity at Press Club in Jammu said that the resolution of long standing Kashmir dispute lied in implementation of the United Nations resolutions in Jammu and Kashmir.

Among others, the function was also addressed by Hurriyet leaders Mir Shahid Saleem and Syed Salim Gilani. Global scenario favors Kashmir settlement, speakers added.

An officer of paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force was injured in an attack at Murran Chowk in Pulwama district, today. The injured Assistant Sub-Inspector was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. The locals staged a protest march against the high-handedness of police at Chanderkoot in Ramban district of Jammu region, today.

National Conference workers held a protest rally at Sumbal in Bandipora district against the issuance of domicile certificates to Hindu refugees by puppet regime. On the other hand, opposition members during their protest against the killing of civilians over the past six months emulated the uprising’s most active campaigner Sarjan Barkati’s style of sloganeering in the so-called Kashmir Assembly. Carrying placards in their hands, the members shouted “Yeh pellet-bullet… na bhai na…yeh PAVA, SHAVA na bai na….” like slogans in the House.—KMS