Global Road Safety Week seminar

City Reporter

City Traffic Police Lahore in collaboration with United Nations 4th annual Global Road Safety Week, organized a seminar here at Children Complex on Monday.

A road safety walk was also arranged and students from different educational institutions, representatives of transport companies and road safety NGOs especially TRSF were the participants. More than 300 participating students were given message to observe traffic laws while driving on road.

In charge (Education Unit) Inspector Nazia Baqar delivered special lecture on road safety and distributed pamphlet regarding traffic rules.

Participants appreciated road safety dramas presented by students. A road safety walk was arranged after seminar which conveyed a solid message to road users to follow traffic laws while driving.