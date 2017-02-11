Global power struggle in Middle East

Dr Muhammad Khan

THE local uprisings of Syria in 2011 could neither be brought dexterously under-control nor did the Syrian Government address the grievances of those protesting to their satisfaction. Resultantly, the writ of the Syrian Government diminished with each passing day. The domestic rift invited regional countries to exploit the worsening situation to their respective advantages on ideological and ethnic basis. The diverging regional interests not only further complicated the nature of conflict but also provided a battleground for the major powers for their power play against each other, away from their national boundaries.

With minor variations, the Iraqi conflict too have domestic, regional and global dimension. Other Middle Eastern countries, faced uprising from 2010 to 2015 were able to put those under control at least for the time being. Nevertheless, there is an element of dis-satisfaction among the masses in the entire Middle East. There is a remarkable difference in the thinking of Muslim elites and Muslim streets throughout the Muslim world, particularly in the Middle Eastern countries still under monarchy. Then the ideological rift among two key regional states has further cemented this gap, each side trying to enlarge its constituency.

For the Muslim community, this is the most damaging trend, dividing the Muslims on sectarian lines. The overt involvement of the cold war rivals; Russia and United States in the regional conflict has left less manoeuvring space for the Bashar al Asad as well as the regional actors like Iran, Saudi Arabia and Turkey. Turkey, a member of NATO, seems more inclined towards Russia, rather US and Europe. Turkey strongly realizes that, United States and European powers are behind the Kurds, fighting for their separate homeland.

The element of Daesh (IS) is very critical in the regional politics. On one hand, US is fighting against IS and Al-Qaeda, but on the other hand these groups are fighting against Asad Regime alongside other rebels supported by Trans-Atlantic Alliance. This is a very tricky scenario of having double standards. Then, IS has killed only Muslims; no Israeli has been killed by this mysterious group, taking cover of Islam but acting in contradiction to this Great religion (Islam), which preaches peace and love for entire humanity. Indeed, the current scenario in Syria and Iraq in particular and larger Middle East in general is a true reflection of global power struggle with Syria emerged a real battle ground.

With new guards at Whitehouse, this power play is expected to be more vicious in nature and prolong in duration. President Trump has otherwise imposed a ban on seven Muslim countries with an indication of fighting against the Islamic militancy? Though he has been a man of contradictions, front line runner of promoting hate against Muslims and Islam, yet, such drastic steps were not expected from him as a President of a super power. The track-record of IS and Al-Qaeda shows that, they are promoting the US cause, by providing an excuse for US intervention or use of force.

Whereas, for the old rivals (US and Russia), it would be a conflict for defeating each other’s influence in the region, the sufferers would be the Middle Eastern region in general, Syria, Iraq and even Yemen in particular. Amid rising global power struggle and a conflicting situation in Syria, Yemen and Iraq, it is difficult to achieve peace in the region. Although the regional conflicts need a regional solution, however for the peace in this volatile region, the major powers need reconciliation and reorientation in advancing their agendas for international peace. The human sufferings in the form of casualties, loss of property, migrations and displacement call for immediate peace and rehabilitation efforts in affected region, particularly these countries.

The GCC countries have diversified their bilateral and multilateral relationship, thus a traditional fixation may not bring good results for Pakistani foreign policy. All GCC countries prefer their bilateral relationship with India, rather with Pakistan. On its part, India is maintaining an excellent relationship with Iran as well as with GCC and broader Middle Eastern states. These new developments and global alliances call for a serious rethinking at the level of Pakistan’s foreign policy. To have a diversified foreign policy, Pakistan need to have a dynamic and qualified foreign minister, who can re-assess and re-orientate the foreign policy of Pakistan according to the changing regional and international trends of power politics.

— The writer is International Relations analyst based in Islamabad.

Email: drmk_edu@yahoo.com