Global inflation dynamics to become increasingly durable

As global economic recovery continues to gain traction, QNB expects inflation dynamics to become increasingly durable and self-sustaining.

“Worries about falling inflation have resurfaced,” QNB has said in an economic commentary.

Despite improving labour markets and strong growth, core inflation in advanced economies remains benign. This apparent paradox has caused some to argue that there is still some labour market weakness, which is not being fully captured in headline measures and that inflation is unlikely to return to target absent additional stimulus, it said.

Central banks, while cautious, have largely looked through the current spell of weaker inflation as transient and maintained their tightening biases.

QNB has explored both sides of this argument and found its “position to be somewhere in the middle.” Progress in the labour market indicates inflationary pressures are building, but at a slower rate than policymakers might like.

Central banks believe lower inflation is largely temporary for three main reasons, QNB said.

First, the improvement in labour markets across advanced economies has been dramatic. The US, Japan and the UK are already at full employment and the Euro area is in rapid approach.

Labour scarcity is increasing which, in turn, will raise bargaining power for higher wages and gradually translate into an increase in inflation. This has already been partially observed in the US where wage growth has consistently averaged above 2.5% for over a year.

Second, monetary policy remains broadly accommodative. Despite some tightening in the US, policy rates are still close to historical lows and support is only gradually being removed, suggesting that there is room for even further gains in labour markets.

Third, and specific to the US, the current bout of weaker inflation largely reflects one-time factors. Methodological changes to how some components are calculated and the introduction of new regulations have artificially weighed down core inflation.

—Gulf Times