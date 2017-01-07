Global community expects stable China-US ties: FM

Our Correspondent

Beijing

A stable China-U.S. relationship is the shared expectation of the people of both countries and the international community at large, a spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry said Friday. Spokesman Geng Shuang said at a routine press briefing that China is ready to work with the current and incoming U.S. administrations to push forward bilateral ties on the basis of non-confrontation, non-conflict, mutual respect and win-win cooperation.

Geng’s comments came after outgoing U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry underlined the importance of the United States’ relationship with China in his Exit Memo to President Barack Obama. China agrees with Kerry’s positive remarks on U.S.-China ties, Geng said, noting that Foreign Minister Wang Yi also recognized Kerry’s contribution to China-U.S. cooperation over a phone conversation on Thursday. The relationship between China and the United States is not only a bilateral matter, Geng said, stressing that it is connected not only to the well-being of the people of the two countries, but also to the Asia-Pacific and world peace, stability and prosperity.