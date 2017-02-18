Gladiators, Zalmi match abandoned due to rain

Sharjah

The ninth fixture of Pakistan Super League played between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi on Friday at Sharjah Cricket Stadium was abandoned due to rain.

The target for Quetta Gladiators was reduced to 79 runs while the inning would have consisted of nine overs but the second inning never commenced as heavy rain took over the stadium.

The target was calculated through the Duckworth–Lewis method after the Zalmis scored 117 runs in 16 overs as the last four overs were knocked off the first inning to make up for time lost due to rain.

In the first inning opener Tamim Iqbal played a vital role for Peshawar Zalmi as he put up 62 runs on the board as he returned to the pavilion not out after he tried to hold as his tea, lost three wickets in three successive overs, soon after play resumed the first time.

Peshawar Zalmi stood at 72 runs for the loss of three wickets at the end of the 12th over when the match was halted due to rain a second time.

Morgan lost his wicket to Riley Rossouw’s beautifully bowled delivery. Eion Morgan took bait as Rossouw bowled a tough outside off side and drew forward to give a healthy outside edge that carried comfortably to first slip where Asad Shafiq pouched it.

Hasan Khan saw to Kamran Akmal’s early departure in the seventh over as he tried to cut the ball and failed as the ball landed in the first slip’s hands after grazing the wicket keeper slightly.

Earlier, in the sixth over Mahmudullah took Mohammad Hafeez who pushed the ball down the ground to Hasan Khan who nearly lost the catch as he tried to backtrack to secure the ball in his hands.

Quetta Gladiators had won the toss and invited Peshawar Zalmi to bat but the play halted in the fourth over due to rain, by which time Peshawar Zalmi was at 28 runs without any loss.

The second match of the day is scheduled to be played between Islamabad United and Karachi Kings, but with more forecast of rain, the match is likely to face the same fate.—Agencies