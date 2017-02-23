Gladiators overpower Kings

Dubai

In the 15th fixture of the second edition of Pakistan Super League, played in Dubai on Thursday, Quetta Gladiators overpowered Karachi Kings rather easily to qualify for the playoffs.

At the end of their allotted 20 overs, the Kings had managed to put a somewhat decent total of 154 runs on the board.

But Gladiators’ response was up to their name, to say the least, with Ahmed Shahzad and Asad Shafiq scoring a 100-run opening partnership in 11 overs.

They achieved the required 155-run target at the end of 19th over for the loss of four wickets. Shahzad has scored 51 off 35 balls while Shafiq is also providing great assistance on the other end.

