Gladiators beat Kings by 7 wickets

Dubai

In the second encounter of Pakistan Super League on Saturday, Quetta Gladiators outplayed Karachi Kings by 7 wickets to bag their second victory in the tournament.

Batting first, after being put to bat by Quetta Gladiators, Karachi Kings had managed to put a total of 159 for the loss of eight wickets.

Rilee Rossouw lead the run chase for Gladiators. He scored 76 runs off 53 balls and saw his team through to the finish line.

Quetta Gladiators’ skipper Sarfraz Ahmed also kept the other end well, scoring 56 runs in just 42 balls.

Karachi Kings did manage to take three early wickets, as Gladiators were 30 for 3 in the fifth over. Then their captain walked in and built a firm partnership with Rilee Rossouw.

They both added 130 runs for the fourth wicket partnership and saw their ship sail ashore through without suffering anymore damage.

Babar Azam was the highest scorer for Karachi Kings, as he scored 50 off 42 balls.

Tymal Mills was the pick of bowlers for Gladiators, as he bowled at an economy of 5.25 and took two wickets as well.

Both teams remain where they were at the start of this game – Quetta at the top, Karachi at the bottom. Too early to talk about standings, but Karachi Kings need to sort their team out quickly. Some big names in there but they don’t look like a unit at the moment.—Agencies