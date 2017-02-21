GIS to be used for property survey in Sindh: Mukesh

Staff Reporter

Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control (ET&NC), Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that through Geographical Information System (GIS) the property survey will be conducted across the province along with door to door survey will be done as well.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting in his office here on Tuesday. Secretary ET&NC Abdul Haleem Shaikh also attended the meeting.

Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that Sukkur would be made a model city regarding property survey and after completion of Sukkur survey, it would gradually extend all over Sindh.

The Secretary ET&NC Abdul Haleem Shaikh informed the meeting that a MoU would be signed between Excise and Taxation department and well reputed company in this regard very soon and the process was almost completed. Mukesh Kumar Chawla added, ‘ A considerable time has gone and no property survey was done.

The proposed survey, using modern technology, will not only enable us to get comprehensive data but it will also increase revenue in term of property tax’.

The Minister for ET&NC asked the Secretary ET&NC to get the officers concerned trained for the proposed property survey that how to use modern technology for property survey, adding that door to door survey would also be ensured.