Giroud late show seals stunning Arsenal escape

Bournemouth (United Kingdom)

Olivier Giroud scored a stoppage-time equaliser as Arsenal fought back from 3-0 down to snatch a dramatic 3-3 draw at Bournemouth on Tuesday.

First-half efforts from Charlie Daniels and Callum Wilson, followed by a third from Ryan Fraser just after the break, appeared to put Bournemouth on course for their first victory over Arsenal.

But Alexis Sanchez and Lucas Perez were both on target before Giroud headed home late on to complete a sensational blitz of three Arsenal goals in the final 20 minutes.

Despite the thrilling revival Arsenal ultimately lost ground in the title race and are now eight points behind leaders Chelsea, who play their game in hand at Tottenham on Wednesday.

Arsenal were again missing Mesut Ozil due to illness, with boss Arsene Wenger claiming the German had been in bed for the last week.

It was Bournemouth who created the early chances and Josh King’s speculative effort went just wide before a powerful Junior Stanislas shot from distance was straight at Petr Cech.

Bournemouth fans were upset when Wilson went down in the area under a Cech challenge but television replays suggested the Arsenal goalkeeper had got a touch on it.

However, Eddie Howe’s side were celebrating on 16 minutes as they took the lead thanks to Daniels, who struck home left footed after getting the better of Hector Bellerin following a Stanislas crossfield pass.

It was 2-0 five minutes later as Bournemouth exposed more poor play at the back from Arsenal.

After a break from their own half, Granit Xhaka brought down Fraser as he was going away from goal and this time refe-ree Michael Oliver awarded a penalty.—AFP