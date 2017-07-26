Girls outshine boys in SSC annual exams 2017

City Reporter

Rawalpindi

Girls once again outsmarted boys in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) annual Examination 2017 held under Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (RBISE).

According to the result announced here on Tuesday by RBISE Controller Examination, Abid Hussain Kharal, Amber Liaquat Chaudhary daughter of Liaquat Ali, student of Radiant Secondary School for Girls Iqbal Town, Roll number 878489 got first position in Science Group securing 1082 marks.

Five other girls of Science Group clinched overall top three positions as Maryam Khalid daughter of Khalid Masood, student of Winnington High School (Girls) ICI Khewra Jhelum, roll number 847216 grabbed second position with 1079 marks. Areeba Aslam daughter of Muhammad Aslam, student of Radiant Secondary School for Girls Iqbal Town Kuri Road, roll number 878431 bagged third position securing 1077 marks. Um-e-Salma d/o Malik Fateh Muhammad, roll number 823100 student of Fauji Foundation Model Secondary School for girls Jhatla, Chakwal, secured 1077 marks and stood at 3rd position. Rameesa Wajid d/o Wajid Hussain, roll number 826877, student of District Public School for Girls District Complex Chakwal and Memoona Afzal d/o Muhammad Afzal, roll number 877078, student of Siddeeq Public School for Girls, Asghar Mall Road also got third position with 1077 marks.

Three boys of Science group, Syed Aayan Saqib s/o Syed Saqib Hussain, student of Radiant Secondary School for Boys Iqbal Town Rawalpindi, roll number 911780, Ubaidullah s/o Muhammad Saleem Ullah, student of Radiant Secondary School for Boys Iqbal Town Kuri Road Rawalpindi, roll number 911770 and Ahmed Noor s/o Sardar Khan, student of Hassan Abdal College, Attock, roll number 813634 stood first, second and third with 1075, 1072 and 1070 marks respectively.

Five girls in Arts group bagged first, second and third positions. Amna Ibrahim daughter of Muhammad Ibrahim, roll number 884517, student of Government Girls High School Khayaban-e-Sir Syed, Rawalpindi, secured 1005 marks and stood at first position. Bibi Zainab d/o Muhammad Saleem, roll number 801918, student of Government Girls High School Waisa, Attock bagged second position with 998 marks while Zohra Bano d/o Ghazanfar Ali, roll number 879471, student of Government Comprehensive Girls Higher Secondary School, Dhoke Kashmirian, Rawalpindi also stood second with 998 marks. Bibi Samra d/o Muhammad Imran, student of Government Girls High School Khunda, Attock, roll number 817842 clinched third position with 995 marks while Javeria Batool d/o Shahid Mehmood, student of Tamir-e-Bashir Colony, Noon Tehsil district Rawalpindi, roll number 885425 also stood third with 995 marks.

Similarly, first three positions in Arts group for boys were clinched by Ahsan Abdullah son of Qamar Sultan, roll number 834933, student of Jamia Baitussalam, Saghar, Mianwali Road, Talagang, who stood first with 968 marks. Farhat Shehzad s/o Muhammad Ehtbar, student of Daru Uloom Pir Syed Ahmed Shah Hamdani Sialvi Fateh Jang Dist Attock, roll number 814338 grabbed second position with 961 marks while Muhammad Sanaullah Ikram s/o Qari Muhammad Ikram, roll number 854490, student of Dar ul Uloom Muhammadia Rizvia Mohalla Kot Kalan PD Khan stood at third position securing 956 marks. According to Abid Hussain, as many as 121,505 candidates appeared in the exams and 94402 were declared successful with 77.72 pass percentage while girls outshined boys in the exams as six girls students got over-all first top three positions and three boys could find place in top 10 positions in science and arts groups.

Punjab Minister for Communication and Works, Malik Tanveer Aslam was the chief guest on the occasion who after result announcement congratulated the top position holder students and all the successful candidates. He also distributed cash prizes and medals among the position holders.

Addressing the participants, he urged the students to concentrate hard on their studies. Only education should be the main goal of the students before entering into professional life and joining other fields, he added. He also encouraged the students who could not get positions to work hard for achieving top positions.

He said, the Punjab government is giving priority to the education and taking its responsibility and patronizing the talented students. Malik Tanveer said Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif believes that the fate of the country cannot be changed without progress in the education field.

The Controller Examination, RBISE informed the participants that out of total enrolled 122515 students, 121505 including 88145 regular and 33360 private students appeared in the examination. The overall pass percentage remained 77.72. Total 26888 candidates failed in the exams. The pass percentage of regular candidates remained 85.56 while the pass percentage of private candidates remained only 57 percent. Total 67394 male and 54111 female students appeared in the exams while pass percentage of male remained 72.18 and female 84.62%.