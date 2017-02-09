Girls College Nowshera win Judo title

Peshawar

Govt Girls Degree College Nowshera clinched the overall trophy after securing three gold medals, one silver and one bronze in the Shaheed Benazir Women University Girls Inter-College Judo Championship concluded here on Wednesday.

Vice Chancellor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Professor Dr. Razia Sultana was the chief guest on this occasion. Administration Aman Khan, Director Sports Miss Mariyyah Samin, Miss Najma Qazi, Miss Suria Khan, Mrs. Farhad Sami Marwat, Vice President Pakistan Judo Federation Masood Ahmad, officials Adeela Khan, Bushra Afridi and Jalal Khan, players and large number of spectators were also present.

Besides Govt Girls Degree College Nowshera, Govt Girls Degree College Pabbi with three golds, one silver medal remained at second and Govt Girls Degree College Chargarmatti, District Charsadda with one gold, two silver and three bronze medals got third position respectively.—APP