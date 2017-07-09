Girls from 245 schools in capital to be trained in ICTs

Staff Reporter

The second wave of Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) for Girls programme is being launched at a cost of Rs 600 million to train over 110,000 girls per year at 245 girls schools of Islamabad. The ICTs for Girls programme is aimed at spurring socio-economic uplift of Girls through digital learning.

As per Ministry of IT on Saturday, as part of this programme, 150 digital labs are being established throughout Pakistan at women empowerment centers at a cost of Rs. 300 million.

Through this programme thousands of girls are being trained at state of the art computer labs under coaching and training programme of Microsoft that include computing skills, coding skills, and communication skills, coupled with coaching from industry experts.

The ultimate objective of this mega project is to increase employability potential of the women.