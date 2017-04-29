Girl student falls from Metro bus, crushed to death under wheels

Shahbaz orders probe into student’s death; driver arrested

Sarwar Awan

Rawalpindi

A 19-year-old Medical student Sumeera was crushed to death under the wheels after she fell from a bus at Rehman Abad Metro Bus Station here on Friday morning. The bus that was going from Rawalpindi to Islamabad hit a power pole and as a result the door was flung opened and the driver pressed emergency brakes to control speed, as construction work was underway at the Rahmanabad station. Subsequently Sameera, a student of the Shifa College of Medicine and Nursing, Islamabad, fell out of the bus on the track and came under the wheels of the same bus, another passenger sustained injury.

The personnel of Sadiqabad police station reached the site and shifted Sameera’s body to the district headquarters hospital. As per the police, the driver fled the site, while investigation was under way to ascertain the actual cause of the accident. The girl student was identified as Sameera, 19. The other passenger was discharged from hospital after treatment.

The driver of the bus was later arrested by police officials after fleeing from the scene earlier. A First-Information Report was registered against him and the cause of the accident is being ascertained, said Station House Officer Sadiqabad Raja Tahir. After the incident, students of Shifa College of Medicine staged a demonstration outside DHQ Hospital and threatened to shut down the Metro bus service if the driver was not apprehended at the earliest.

According to police, the deceased girl hailed from Rahim Yar Khan and was living at Sir Syed Chowk in Rawalpindi. Her body would be handed over to her father, who was travelling to Rawalpindi. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has expressed grief over the demise of the medical student and ordered a complete enquiry into the incident.

