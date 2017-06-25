Girl, paramour killed in name of honour

Staff Reporter

Badin

The girl and her alleged paramour killed in the name of ‘honour’ at village Ali Bux Leghari of Matli town Badin on Saturday. The dead bodies of both deceased were found in the crop-field near village. According to police, the incident seems as suicide but after collection all evidences and final investigation of incident, final report will be furnished. According to the police, the girl was identified as HL and boy was named as AL. The bodies of the victims were sent to Matli Civil Hospital Badin for autopsy when police also recovered the ‘repeater gun’ at the spot of the incident. The dead bodies of the both were received by the their parents at the Civil Hospital Matli-Badin.

Meanwhile, it is also reported that the journalists of Badin press club and Pakistan Federation of journalists (PFUJ) led by Tanveer Ahmed Arain, President, Badin Press Club have staged protest demonstration against the registration of the fake and fabricated cases over the senior journalists of Falkara Town Badin. Addressing the protesters, Tanveer Arain, Shoukat Memon and others said that incharge of police Thana Falkara has registered the false and fabrication cases against the senior journalists including senior journalist, Ghulam Rasul Mazari and he is threatened the senior journalists continue for his favour but bold and brave journalists would not accept his demand at any of the cost adding they alleged him for the protection of the drugs dealers and sellers.