Girl killed by train while taking selfie on platform

Security enhanced at all railway stations

Khanewal

A girl was killed while posing for a selfie with a passing train at a station in Khanewal’s Faridabad area.

According to Dunya news channel, the girl was waiting for the train enroute to Rawalpindi from Karachi. She tried to snap a selfie with the moving train but was knocked down by it. Both the legs and arms of the girl broke as a result of the accident.

She was shifted to Nishtar hospital in Multan due to sharp injury on the head. However; she succumbed to her wounds. Police recovered the mobile phone of the girl and has initiated investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, it is reported that Pakistan Railways has stepped up security measures at all Railway Stations by deploying additional police staff and installing luggage scanning machines following the recent spate of terrorism.

The decision was taken on the instructions of Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique to avoid any untoward incident and safety of passengers, an official in the Ministry told APP.

Giving detail, he said that two luggage scanning machines have already been installed at Rawalpindi Railway Station, one at Faisalabad, one at Rohri and two at Karachi Cantt Railway Station.

The official said that narcotics and illegal weapons have been recovered at Faisalabad and Karachi by using machines and the culprits were arrested.

He said that all major railway stations of the country would have luggage scanning machines in next phases.

To a question, he said the railway police had recently purchased latest weapons from Wah Ordnance Factory, adding that the explosive detecting equipments were also bought for securing major railway stations.

Railway police officials have been directed to keep an eye on all passengers without disturbing anyone to ensure security of the installations and trains.

All entry and exit points at the Pakistan Railways installations were being properly manned and passengers and their luggage being checked with metal detectors at railway stations, he added. He said that no platform has been left unattended while Railway Police Commandos at every major railway station have been deployed and vigilance of plainclothesmen in the moving trains have also been enhanced.

Maximum number of Railway Police personnel had been deputed for the protection of vital railway installations, besides nearby mosques, imambargahs and shrines, withdrawing them from ‘unimportant’ duties, the official added. He said that Railway Police were regularly patrolling within their jurisdictions while pilot engines were being run ahead of the main trains in sensitive areas to avert any untoward incident.

Proper sweeping of all the racks was being carried out at the washing lines before dispatching them to the railway stations, said the officer.—APP