Girl harassing case

A Special Court of Islamabad Friday rejected a post-arrest bail plea of an accused involved in uploading a girl’s pictures on social media. Special Court Judge Tahir Mehmood heard the bail-plea filed by the accused Zain.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had registered a case against Zain on the complaint of a girl Uzma for allegedly uploading her pictures on social media under Electronic Crime Act (ECA).—APP

