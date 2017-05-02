Girl dies of chickpox, tally mounts to 17

Faisalabad

Another teenage girl died of dreadful chicken pox here on Monday raising the tally during the year 2017 to 17.

According to details, 17-year-old Maleeha hailing from district Sargodha was shifted to Allied Hospital Faisalabad some two days ago where she remained under treatment and breathed her last.

Spokeswoman of Allied Hospital, Dr. Masooma said that that with the latest death, the tally of chickenpox deaths in the year 2017 has climbed to 17.

She said that steps were being taken to bring the chickenpox under control but the people must also be vigilant regarding the disease and adopt precautionary measures to lessen the losses from the dreadful disease.—INP