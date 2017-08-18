Girl among five kidnapped in capital

Staff Reporter

Five persons including a girl were abducted in different areas of the Federal capital on Thursday. According to police sources, three factory employs were kidnapped in the limits of Lohi Bheer Police Station. A citizen Amir Aziz submitted application in Lohi Bheer Police station that Abdul Qayyum, Pervaiz Iqbal and Chaudhry Mehdi have kidnapped his three Factory employees named Beroz Khan, Fakhr Alam and Rafaqat Alam.

Kabeer Sati submitted application in Industrial Area Police Station that Abbas and Farhan have kidnapped his son Abdul Samad from I-9/4 sector.

Raja Muhammad Saeed filed an application in Bani Gala police station that Muhammad Imtiaz has abducted his daughter from the area of Bhagwal village.

The Police have started search operations against the kidnappers in different parts of the city.