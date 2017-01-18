Girl abducted 20 years ago returns home

Nankana

A girl who was kidnapped some 20 years ago from Baichki area near Nankana when she was 12-year-old returned to her home.

According to details, Rehana now 32 was abducted in July 1997 by the influential persons of the area named Ashraf and Amjad with the help of their accomplices. They molested her for several days during captivity and then sold to a gang for prostitution who took her to Multan and then interior Sindh.

Rehana managed to escape from their captivity on Monday and reached her home in Baichki. Rehana’s father Inayat and mother Sharifan Bibi had died while she was away.

The heirs of Rehana informed that the FIR of her abduction was registered at the Bara Ghar Police Station but the culprits were not arrested. They have appealed the higher authorities to take stern action against the culprits and provide protection to the family.—INP