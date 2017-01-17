Gillani conferred with honorary degree of doctorate

AJK President advices students to highlight Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir

Altaf Hamid Rao

Mirpur (AJK)

Amidst full-throat slogans of ‘’Kashmir Baney Ga Pakistan’’ by hundreds of the students and others at the 2nd grand convocation of the state-run Mirpur University of Science & Tecyhnology (MUST) here on Monday, elderly Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Gillani was conferred with the Honorary Degree of Doctorate by the Varsity in acknowledgement of his life-long meritorious services to the Kashmiris struggle for freedom and the right to self determination and his being a great scholar and man of high intellect.

President of Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Chancellor of the MUST Sardar Muhammad Masood Khan conferred the Honorary Degree of Doctorate upon the veteran hero of the Kashmir freedom struggle Syed Ali Gillani who could not attend the convocation because of confiscation of his travel documents to visit abroad by the Indian government. Convener of All Parties Hurriyat Conference AJK Chapter Ghulam Muhammad Safi received the Honorary Degree of Doctorate on behalf of Syed Ali Gillani who had assigned Safi as his representative to receive the degree.

On this occasion the jam packed Convocation hall was sounded with Kashmir Baney Ga Pakistan and Pakistan Zindabad by the young fresh graduates, parents, faculties and other participants of the grand ceremony

Vice Chancellor of the Mirpur University of Science & Technology Prof. Dr. Habib ur Rehman Sitara-e-Imtiaz highlight the curricular and co curricular activities of his varsity through the delivery of quality education over 22 disciplines of Engineering, Science and Arts with prime focus to produce quality future architects of the nation.

Registrar MUST Engr. Prof. Muhammad Waris Jiraal, Dean Science Prof. Dr. Rehana Asghar, Dean Engineering Prof. Dr. Riaz Mughal and Dean Faculty of Arts Prof. Dr. Muhammad Sarwar highlighted the performance of their respective faculties for producing the quality future generation through dispensation of the quality education in their respective fields.

A total of 1625 scholars including 2 qualifying Ph. D, 165 Post graduates and 1400 graduates belonging to various disciplines of science, technology, social and arts who qualified by successfully completing their studies were conferred with the degrees in the grand convocation which was attended by thousands of students of the varsity besides parents and eminent icons of the civil society and officials of the AJK government.

Speaking on this occasion President of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Sardar Muhammad Masood Khan asked the public sector universities to produce skilled manpower to get benefits of China Pakistan Economic Corridor and job opportunities abroad.

The President congratulated the students and asked them to prepare themselves for running affairs of the AJK in the near future. He said the government has launched a new phase of economic development in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Government of Pakistan has approved industrial zone in Bhimber and communication network under CPEC. AJK will be linked with CPEC through Mansehra-Muzaffarabad-Mirpur-Mangla Motorway. This motorway will boost trade activities in the region and create job opportunities for the youth.

President Masood Khan said the government is focusing on hydel power projects to overcome power crises not only in AJK but also in Pakistan. Vast potential in hydel, tourism, minerals and other sectors would be utilized for public welfare. Referring to occupied Kashmir, the President said Indian forces are committing crimes and targeting the innocent youth, children and women through palate guns. He reiterated that people of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir will continue to extend moral, diplomatic and political support to their oppressed brethren in the IOK. He asked student to use social media and highlight Indian atrocities through different media portals.

President Masood Khan appealed United Nation to send fact finding mission in the IOK. ICRC should monitor grass human rights violations in IOK. Earlier voice chancellor of the MUST Dr. Habib-ur-Rehman presented report about performance of University and future plans for introducing new disciplines, scholarships and development projects.

Addressing the convocation, Vice Chancellor MUST Prof. Dr. Habib ur Rehman Sitara e Imtiaz said that the University is proud of outstanding performance and achievements of the students. He expressed the hope that the fresh graduates will prove to be a great asset to the nation and contribute towards the progress of the country. He hoped that the students would continue to display the same degree of commitment in the future, as well while serving the nation and the country with full dedication.

Elaborating the extra ordinary performance of Mirpur University of Science & Technology in providing quality higher education in a short span of time since its inception in 2009, the Vice Chancellor said despite several odds and difficult times, we have been developing the University to the satisfaction of all stakeholders. All our efforts are directed at making the MUST as one of the best Universities of Pakistan. The HEC standards for admission to the M.Philand Ph.D degree programs have been implemented. We have also implemented the HEC criteriafor appointments of the faculty. I take this opportunity to ensure that we would continue leading the university on the path of progress by implementing the policies of the government and the HEC, he added.

Prof. Dr. Habib ur Rehman said that University is committed to providing quality higher education to its students. It has taken important measures to improve the quality of education. We have developed methods to evaluate the quality of the degree programs and enforced measurable standards, so that quality may be ascertained.