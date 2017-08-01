Gilani’s son Dr Nayeem indisposed

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Dr Naeem Gilani, the elder son of Syed Ali Gilani, was admitted to a hospital in Srinagar after he complained of chest pain, yesterday. A statement issued by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani in Srinagar said, “Naeem has been kept in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit).” He said Naeem Gilani, who is being investigated by India’s National Investigation Agency on fake charges of money transfer, is a heart patient and had suffered a massive heart attack in 2009.

Dr Naeem was scheduled to visit New Delhi, today, for the National Investigation Agency investigation and had also booked a flight ticket, the spokesman said. “He has been under regular medical care. Repeated psychological pressure may have had adverse effects on his health,” he added.—KMS