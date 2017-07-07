Gilani welcomes Khamenei’s support to Kashmir cause

Islamabad

The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyet Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, has welcomed Iranian supreme leader, Ayatollah Khamenei’s statement in which he extended support to the Kashmir cause.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar termed Ayatollah Khamenei’s support to the Kashmir freedom movement as timely and pragmatic, KMS reported.

He appealed to the international community, institutions and influential personalities to help the people of Jammu and Kashmir securing freedom in their struggle against Indian occupation.

“Iran is a country based on Islamic ideology. We hope that this country will support our cause likewise they provide their support to Palestinian people,” Syed Ali Gilani said. He said, Iran’s revolutionary leader Imam Khomeini always followed a straight forward policy and supported our mission.

These two issues are very much similar, said Syed Ali Gilani, while referring to Kashmir and Palestinian and added that these issues are too sensitive and related to whole Muslim Ummah.

The religious places are desecrated and a planned genocide is being carried in both Kashmir and Palestine, he said.

The APHC Chairman said that unless these two issues were resolved according to people’s aspirations and expectations, the uncertain situation and instability would continue to haunt people living in the Muslim world.

“Iran has a leading role to play and it can be of great help to generate a consensus and public opinion against mass killings in these two regions,” he added.

Urging Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan to forge a regional alliance, Syed Ali Gilani said that it would solve various complicated issues and would help in building the era of peace, prosperity and development in region. He added that it would also create an atmosphere for resolving the issues related to Kashmir, Palestinian and Muslim world.—APP