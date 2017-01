Srinagar

The All Parties Hurriyet Conference Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, has said that India has no right to celebrate its Republic Day as its occupational forces are engaged in trampling basic rights of Kashmiri people for the past seven decades.

Syed Ali Gilani referring to Governor NN Vohra’s address, in a statement issued in Srinagar said the remarks depicted the age-old obstinate and egoistic attitude of the Indian rulers.—KMS