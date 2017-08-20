Gilani symbol of freedom movement: APHC leaders

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference leaders, Ghulam Nabi Sumjhi, Zamruda Habib and Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar while describing the ailing APHC Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, as a symbol and icon of freedom movement, have prayed for his speedy recovery.

Syed Ali Gilani is undergoing treatment at Soura Institute of Medical Sciences in Srinagar. The APHC leaders in a joint statement issued in Srinagar hailed Syed Ali Gilani for his immaculate and unblemished character and generous services rendered by him for the ongoing freedom movement. They appealed to the people to pray for his health.

The leaders while referring to India’s plans to abrogate the Article 35A of Indian Constitution to convert the Muslim majority of occupied Kashmir into a minority said, abrogation or tinkering with the Article 35A is unacceptable to the Kashmiri people.

They termed the hue and cry raised by pro-India politicians and parties over Article 35A as mere drama and political gimmick. “People are quite aware that these people are raising hue and cry only to portray themselves as well-wishers of movement of saviors of Kashmiris despite the fact that they were responsible for all political ills and mess in the territory.”

Referring to ploy and deceit played by India, the APHC leaders said, Indian rulers have deployed National Investigation Agency to harass the resistance leaders and file fictitious cases against them.

It is a well-thought-out plan and ploy to defame freedom movement and stop the Hurriyat leadership from raising voice in favour of suppressed people of occupied Kashmir.—KMS