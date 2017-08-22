Gilani seeks settlement of Kashmir dispute

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani has urged India to keep its promise of giving Kashmiris their right to self-determination to choose their future.

Syed Ali Gilani talking to his supporters in a video address from Srinagar hospital said, “We want India to exhibit insaniyat (humanity), Kashmiriyat (composite secular, eclectic Kashmiri culture) and jamhooriyat (democracy). Nothing else,” the ailing octogenarian Hurriyat Chairman said.

The nearly 2.30-minute video clip, recorded apparently on Sunday, comes amid the NIA raids on Kashmiri separatist leaders.

In the video available on social networking sites, Syed Ali Gilani said that India needed to keep its promise of giving Kashmiris their right to self-determination to choose their future. “India is the largest democracy in the world but as far as rights of Kashmiris are concerned it is not following its democratic norms,” he deplored.—KMS