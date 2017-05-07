Gilani says Indian army responsible for killing of driver

Srinagar

The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyet Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, expressing deep sorrow over the death of a driver during a crackdown in Kallora area of Shopian has said that Indian army is responsible for his killing.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said, Indian forces are responsible as an unarmed driver was forcibly made to ferry army men. “Forces’ version is incredible and hard to believe. How can we believe that the driver was killed in shootout while forces’ personnel escaped unhurt? Indian forces always in their revengeful practice target civilians and most probably he is the victim of same forces’ strategy,” he said.

The APHC Chairman condemned the use of brute force against civilians and ransacking of properties during a massive crackdown in Shopian. He said that the puppet authorities had let loose the reign of terror and instead of making these elements accountable for their wrongdoings, they were encouraged. He also denounced the night raids and ransacking of properties in Qutb Din Pora area of Srinagar by Indian police.

Meanwhile, Syed Ali Gilani in a separate statement asked the parents in occupied Kashmir to take care of education imparted to their children in schools and keep their wards away from fanatical institutions. He said that Indian army-run so-called ‘goodwill schools’ were making students indifferent towards their religion and specific culture and asked the parents to avoid sending their children to these institutions.

The APHC Chairman pointed out that the so-called goodwill schools were part of the long-term policy to strengthen India’s illegal hold over Kashmir. They are psychologically preparing our new generation to accomplish their nefarious designs, he added.

Referring to the RSS ideology, he said, “Delhi is anxious to see their country as Hindu Rashtra and is following the RSS viewpoint, and these schools are following the syllabus influenced by the same fanatical dogma.”

“A nation pursuing freedom struggle can never make occupiers a custodian of their future generations. They are killing, maiming and blinding us and how naïve it is to trust them and handover our future into their custody,” he said.—KMS