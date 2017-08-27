Gilani reminds US, UN of their commitments on Kashmir

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, has welcomed the US statement that India and Pakistan should engage in direct dialogue to reduce tension and resolve bilateral issues including the Kashmir dispute.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement in Srinagar said that American stand on Kashmir was a welcome move to reduce the nuclear threat in South Asia. “America (and) the civilized members of the UN should respect their commitments and the UN charter with respect to right to self-determination for all the disputed territories irrespective of colour, cast or creed,” he said.

The APHC Chairman hoped that the US and other western powers would keep their pledge to support the implementation of the UN resolutions on Kashmir and build a moral, political, and diplomatic pressure on India to settle the Kashmir dispute and stop gross human rights violations by its troops in the occupied territory.

Meanwhile, Syed Ali Gilani in a separate statement expressed grave concern over increase in the atrocities of Indian police against the pro-freedom political leaders, activists and people. He condemned the use of brute force by the police at an indoor press conference organised by Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party to give details about the inhuman treatment meted out to the illegally detained senior resistance leader, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, in New Delhi.

The APHC Chairman condemned brutal action of the police against Batamaloo residents, traders and transporters who were protesting against the shifting of bus stand. He also condemned police atrocities against protesting students in Tral, Pulwama and warned the puppet administration not to make the educational institutions their political hub by organising immoral and shameful programmes in the name of sports and culture.

Meanwhile, the APHC organised a peaceful protest at Hyderpora Chowk in Srinagar against the custodial killing of a student Shahid Bashir by Indian troops in Handwara.—KMS