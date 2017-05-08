Gilani questions PM’s appearance before JIT

Lower Dir

Former Prime Minister and leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani has questioned that how supreme the Parliament will be when an elected prime minister of the country will appear before a grade 19 officer.

Addressing a public gathering in Lower Dir on Sunday, he said that those who think that PPP had lost credibility live in fool’s paradise.

He said that it was an undeniable fact that no political party could form government in the centre without support of the PPP.

Yousaf Raza Gilani said that PPP after coming into power through votes of masses in general election of 2018 will create employment opportunities for youth of the country.

He said PPP is the party of poor people and it will continue to raise voice for their due rights and struggled to remove their grievances in future also.

“Bhutto family always sacrificed for the country and its people but never compromised on national interests,” he added.

Gilani demanded to restore the blocked Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) of Pashtuns and avoid discriminatory actions against them.

The former PM said that Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) would be merged with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) without any further delay.

