Gilani, others greet people of Pakistan on Independence Day

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani has greeted the people and Government of Pakistan on their Independence Day, saying that after Allah Almighty, Pakistan is the only visible support to people of Kashmir.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “We extend our heartiest felicitations to the people, government and army of Pakistan on their Independence Day celebrated on August 14. Kashmiria are highly grateful to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for extending its wholehearted moral, political and diplomatic support to our just cause and struggle since 1947. We pray to Almighty Allah for peace, strength, stability, progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

Strong and stable Pakistan is very important for the resolution of Kashmir dispute. It is Pakistan that is taking up Kashmir dispute in every forum at international level.”

He said, “We in particular felicitate Pakistan army that has the responsibility of protecting and safeguarding the geographical borders of Pakistan and its ideological borders as well.”—KMS