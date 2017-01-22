Gilani opposes settling of Pandits in separate colonies

Srinagar

The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyet Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, has said that the Kashmiris will welcome the return of Kashmiri Pandits to the Valley but settling them in separate colonies is unacceptable.

Syed Ali Gilani said this in response to a resolution adopted by the so-called Kashmir Assembly on return of Pandits as a political gimmick. The resolution called for safe return of Kashmiri Pandits and displaced members of other communities to the Valley.

The APHC Chairman in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “We will welcome return of Kashmiri Pandits to Valley but any separate colony for their (Pandits) settlement in Valley is unacceptable. We won’t allow such colonies and will oppose it.”

Syed Ali Gilani said that the resolution passed by administration was incomplete until and unless 15 lakh Kashmiris, who were forced to migrate from the Valley in 1947, 1965 and 1971, were called back to occupied Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the APHC spokesman strongly denounced the puppet authorities for continuously keeping Syed Ali Gilani under house arrest and preventing his from even performing religious obligations like offering Juma prayers.

He also termed the “scrutinization” of bank accounts of Syed Ali Gilani by India’s National Investigation Agency as a “ploy to dampen his sprits, harass him and deter him from raising the voice for the suppressed and the subjugated Kashmiris.—KMSgee