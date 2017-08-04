Gilani, Mirwaiz pay tributes to martyred civilian

Srinagar

The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani and Hurriyat forum Chief, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq have expressed grief over the killing of one more youth, Aqeel Ahmad, saying that trigger-happy troops are resorting to unjustified force against peaceful civilians.Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar termed the killing highly condemnable. He extended his condolences to the bereaved family.Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in his statement said that the people of Kashmir were paying a huge price for standing up for their just cause and resolution of the Kashmir dispute. “It is a crucial phase that we are going through in our struggle as India is using all methods and ploys to crush our political movement,” he said.“Even the hospitals are not spared where a nurse and young girl were shot at and injured,” the Mirwaiz said, adding, “While the people of the entire Valley are a target of Indian forces, the people of south Kashmir are bearing the maximum brunt of state repression and the people of Srinagar are specifically subjected to physical and mental torture.”Aqeel Ahmad, a resident of Gabarpora, Pulwama, who was hit by the bullets fired by Indian troops in Pulwama on Tuesday succumbed to his injuries in a Srinagar hospital, yesterday. Meanwhile, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat leaders and activists offered funeral prayers in absentia for the youth killed by Indian troops during a siege and search operation at Hakhripora in Pulwama. Tehreek-e-Hurriyat leaders including Umar Adil Dar, Mukhtar Ahmed, Hafiz Mudasir Nadvi, Ashfaq Ahmed Khan, Abdul Ahad and Umar Rafiq participated in the funeral prayers of the youth.—KMS