Gilani, Mirwaiz, others pay tributes to martyred youth

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyet Conference (APHC) Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, Hurriyet forum Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and other Hurriyet leaders have paid glorious tributes to the youth martyred by Indian troops in siege and search operation at Pazalpora in Sopore.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar, denouncing authorities for placing curbs on condolences meeting in memory of martyred youth, Aadil Ahmad Mir in Pampore, said: “We are not being allowed to mourn even our martyred youngsters.”

Extending condolences to bereaved family, Syed Ali Gilani said, “We share the grief and pray for the strength to the grieved families to bear irreparable loss.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement in Srinagar paid rich tributes to the martyrs and said the youth spilled their hot blood for the great and sacred cause of Kashmir He said it is the collective responsibility of the people of Kashmir and the Hurriyet leadership to take the ongoing movement to its ultimate realization.

Democratic Freedom Party Chairman Shabbir Ahmad Shah in a statement expressed deep concern over the continuous loss of lives of in the territory. He while paying tributes to the martyrs said it has become a routine for occupational forces to kill Kashmiris.

A delegation of Peoples Political Front visited Sopore and Pattan to pay tributes to the families of two youth martyred by Indian troops in Rafiabad area of Baramulla, yesterday.

Other Hurriyet leaders including Yasmeen Raja, Zamrooda Habib, Farida Behanji, Shabbir Ahmad Dar, Muhammad Iqbal Mir, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori.—KMS