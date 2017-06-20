Gilani, Mirwaiz and others greet Pakistanis

IOK erupts in joy as Pakistan beat India

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and other resistance leaders have greeted Pakistani people and their team for winning the Champions Trophy with a stunning defeat over India at the Oval in London.

The leaders in their statements said that they shared joyful moments with Pakistanis. Mirwaiz Umar Farooq addressed a large number of youth, who thronged his Nigeen residence in Srinagar late night. The youth while raising pro-Pak slogans and bursting firecrackers had come all the way from Rajouri Kadal.

On Sunday night, tons of fire crackers went up as thousands of youth celebrated on streets in Srinagar, Baramulla, Islamabad, Kulgam, Badgam, Shopian, Pulwama, Bandipora and Gandarbal districts. Fire crackers disrupted the eerie clam right at the start when India started losing its batting order. In Old Srinagar, hundreds of youth assembled outside Jamia Masjid and held prayers amid slogans and fire crackers. In the hostels of the University of Kashmir, the inmates came out and started singing and dancing. Mosques at many places hummed with pro-Pakistan and anti-India slogans. The Pakistan anthem was played at many places. Two youth were injured when Indian troops fired pellets on them in old city.

Meanwhile, shutdown continued in Islamabad, Kulgam and Pulwama areas on the fourth consecutive day, today, against the killing of five youth by Indian troops at Arwani on Friday. All shops, business establishments and schools remained closed, while traffic was off the road. The Chairman of Ummat-e-Islami, Qazi Yasir led a protest rally in Shopian against the killings.

Anti-India protest demonstration was held at Ashtengoo in Bandipora district against vandalism by Indian troops during crackdown in the area. The protesters blocked Bandipora-Sopore highway for several hours in protest.

The brother and nephew of Democratic Freedom Party Chairman, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, were injured after Indian troops fired several rounds of pellets on their vehicle while they were on way to Srinagar.

Various Hurriyat delegations comprising Shabbir Ahmad Dar, Yasmeen Raja, Zamrooda Habib, Farida Behanji and leaders of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Democratic Freedom Party, Muslim League and Salvation Movement visited the residence of martyrs in Pampore and Bijbehara areas and expressed solidarity with the families.—KMS