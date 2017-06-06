Gilani, Mirwaiz house-held, Malik arrested

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the authorities have put Syed Ali Gilani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq under house detention and arrested Muhammad Yasin Malik to prevent them from attending a joint resistance meeting, scheduled to be held in Srinagar, today.

The authorities barricaded the Hyderpora residence of Syed Ali Gilani, the venue for the meeting, to prevent anybody from going inside. Heavy contingent of police has been deployed outside the residence of the octogenarian leader.

The joint resistance leadership was supposed to work out a future plan of action against the crackdown by Indian National Investigation Agency on Hurriyat leaders.—KMS