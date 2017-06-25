Gilani, Mirwaiz condemn Jamia siege, curfew on Jumat-ul-Wida

Yasin Malik arrested ahead of Eid, shutdown in Kakapora

Srinagar

The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, and the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, have condemned the imposition of curfew and lock down of Jamia Masjid in Srinagar by the puppet authorities on the occasion of Jumat-ul-Wida, yesterday.

The leaders in their statements in Srinagar said that on one hand, huge expenses were being incurred and special arrangements were being made to facilitate Amarnath Yatra, while on the other, curfew and other restrictions were imposed and people were barred from offering prayers even on Jumat-ul-Wida.

They demanded immediate release of all illegally detained Kashmiris before Eid-ul-Fitr. The leaders also felicitated the Muslim Ummah on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Indian police arrested the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik, from his residence in Srinagar, today. Yasin Malik in his address at Charar-e-Sharif, yesterday, had said that India had turned occupied Kashmir into a killing field where occupational forces were massacring innocent people with impunity.

Indian police also booked five persons under black law, Public Safety Act, in Hajin area of Bandipora district.

Complete shutdown was observed in Kakapora area of Pulwama district on the third consecutive day, today, against the killing of youth by Indian troops.

The troops killed three youth during a siege and search operation in the area on Thursday.

A civilian, Tauseef Ahmad Wani, was martyred when the troops opened fire on the demonstrators who were protesting against the operation.

Meanwhile, fearing students’ protests over the killing of youth by Indian troops in the Kashmir Valley, the puppet authorities continued to suspend class work in educational institutions in Shopian district.

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir in a statement strongly condemned the vandalizing of property and thrashing of residents including women by Indian army during a siege and search operation in Kundlan and Nagi Sharan areas of Shopian.—KMS