Gilani for meaningful tripartite talks on Kashmir

India shun reliance on military solution

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyet Conference (APHC) Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani has called for meaningful tripartite talks and said unless the people’s aspirations are respected and addressed with sincerity, the negotiations or talks won’t prove of any avail.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said India can resolve Kashmir dispute only by respecting people’s aspirations, however they instead of responding seriously and taking sincere steps are relying on their military might and strangulating the genuine voices.

Commenting over human shield row and statement of Indian Army Chief, Gen Bipin Rawat, wherein he has said “Individual officers are entitled to decide the tactic depending on circumstances” the APHC Chairman said such statements are not expected from a commander of any disciplined force, however it illustrates their colonial mindset. “It testifies our claim that they treat us as enemy and such justifying coercive and suppressive measures, he added.

Terming Gen Bipin Rawat’s statement as far from reality and his self-made analysis, Syed Ali Gilani said that Kashmir is a political dispute and it does not befit a commander to discuss political issue and held Indian forces responsible for inflicting miseries and carrying genocide in a well thought-out plan.

He said: “Human shield case testifies our claim but they are portraying the incident in a distorted manner as if situation was out of control, thus justifying the gruesome act of making a youth as human shield.” “We have enough and sound evidence and proof that said youth was on way to his relatives and situation was quite peaceful,” he added.

He said that the authorities failed to crush freedom sentiments of Kashmiris and felt desperate to defame and disgrace leadership and freedom movement.

Commenting over the deceptive measures adopted by the authorities, Syed Ali Gilani said that they were following their many-folded policies and one on hand utilizing the services of India NIA and raiding residences of leadership and on the other, calling for negotiations.

“They are not serious to resolve Kashmir issue and we won’t accept offer under the shadow of gun,” said Gilani. It is just to cover up their wrongdoings and to mislead international community, he maintained.—KMS