Gilani hails resolve and resilience of Masarrat Aalam

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyet Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, has hailed the resolve and resilience of illegally detained senior Hurriyet leader and the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League Chief, Masarrat Aalam Butt.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement in Srinagar welcomed the court verdict to quash the detention of Masarrat Aalam Butt under draconian law, Public Safety Act (PSA). However, he expressed his apprehension that fate of this revocation may not be different from similar orders given in the past, as the authorities must have prepared another dossier to clip the wings before he even tries to fly off.

The APHC Chairman said, in case anybody defies the court order, he is liable to face the contempt proceedings, but the puppet administration very brazenly and shamelessly refute and rebuke their own court decisions repeatedly and so-called powerful and authoritative judiciary seems to be more than helpless to yield to the pressure of the authorities.

Hailing the resolve, determination and resilience of Masarrat Aalam Butt, whose incarceration of more than 17 years has failed to dent him, the APHC Chairman said that the Kashmiris like Masarrat Aalam could never be defeated in their sacred mission. He said that the JKML Chief continued to be in jail since 2010, although late Mufti Muhammad Syed dared to release him as a “good will gesture” of his new puppet regime in March 2015. But, he said, Mufti Sayeed – an Indian by conviction – succumbed to the pressure of jingoistic and hyper Indian nationalist media and within the short period of a month, he again put Masarrat Aalam behind bars, thereby saving his administration and also satisfying the collective conscience of Indian media houses.

Syed Ali Gilani further said that like Masarrat Aalam there were thousands of Kashmiris who willfully and consciously spared the precious movements of their life for the betterment and noble cause of their people. “Unparallel sacrifices by these enthusiastic and dedicated souls, deserve our applause and recognition and we can’t shoulder off our responsibility by mere press statements,” he said.

The APHC Chairman said that the Kashmiri people should remember these live martyrs, prioritize their needs and pledge to share their noble mission of freedom, for which they are forcibly subjected to unlawful, undemocratic and unethical imprisonment.

“We should convey a clear message to the oppressor that physical separation has never succeeded in distancing from the collective mission,” he said.—KMS