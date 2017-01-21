Gilani flays Modi’s rhetoric about terrorism

Srinagar

The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyet Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, has criticized Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, for his “rhetoric” about state terrorism.

Syed Ali Gilani, who is under continued house detention, in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Narendra Modi’s assertion was irrelevant and full of flaws as India itself was violating all norms and was involved in state terrorism in occupied Kashmir. He said that no part on earth is witnessing such type of state terrorism as the people of occupied Kashmir were experiencing. He said that India has virtually turned the occupied territory into military garrison. “This is the depressing satiation in Kashmir and Modi has no word about all this and prefers to keep mum,” he deplored.

The APHC Chairman said that Indian forces had turned Jammu and Kashmir into hell and repeated bloodshed and massacres of innocent people. He said, Modi never utters a single word about the brutalities committed by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir. He said, no doubt the innocent killings are unacceptable and we should condemn the action, however, state sponsored terrorism is more serious and all we need is to condemn it and take measures to check it.

“It is ridiculous to blame Pakistan. The Indian politicians never take notice of the terrorism and excesses perpetrated by Delhi and its forces,” Syed Ali Gilani said, adding that Pakistan is facing compound terrorism from many quarters and Pakistanis have rendered enormous sacrifices to safeguard their country.

Condemning the rhetoric about blaming Pakistan, the APHC Chairman said that people of occupied Kashmir were facing the worst ever situation and Indian forces were brutally killing innocents, ransacking properties.—KMS