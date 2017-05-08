Gilani expresses concern over Qazigund civilian killings

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, APHC Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani has expressed concern over civilian killings in Qazigund and extended his condolences with bereaved families.

Syed Ali Gilani denounced stubborn attitude of Indian authorities for continued bloodshed and said that people in the territory were facing war like situation.

Meanwhile, on the directives of Syed Ali Gilani, Hurriyet leader, Farooq Ahmad Shah participated in funeral prayers of slain youth in Qaimoh.

He said that situation in the occupied territory was turning appalling with each passing day and that Indian authorities were suppressing people’s aspirations.—KMS