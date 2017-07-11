Gilani expresses concern over Pak, India tension on LoC

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, has expressed serious concern over the increasing tension between Pakistan and India on the Line of Control. Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the tension between Pakistan and India could lead to a war between the two countries in which no one would be a winner.

The APHC Chairman said that the unresolved Kashmir dispute had been a permanent threat to peace in South Asia and the disputed nature of Jammu and Kashmir was a sore wound for both India and Pakistan. “It is not a mere border issue between the two countries. Kashmir relates to 15 million people and unless the aspirations of the Kashmiri people are taken into consideration, no peace and tranquility is possible in the South Asian region,” he said. He expressed grief over the loss of precious human lives along the LoC.

Syed Ali Gilani condemned the Indian authorities for their haughty and stubborn approach towards the Kashmir dispute and said that they were relying on their military might and their unrealistic attitude was the main obstacle in its peaceful and amicable settlement. “We (Kashmiris) are peaceful people. We have no enmity with Indian people nor (do we) nourish any animosity against their faith. We are pursuing our fundamental right. However, Indian rulers are denying our right which they have promised to us on international forums,” he added.

The APHC Chairman appealed to the international community to help resolve the lingering dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations for ensuring durable peace in the region.—KMS