Gilani expresses concern over detainees’ plight in IOK

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani has expressed concern over the plight of Kashmiri pro-freedom prisoners, lodged in detention centres in and outside Kashmir. Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the political prisoners were for no reason rebuked, intimidated, humiliated and even thrashed by callous jail authorities.

Hailing the sacrifices and services of the prisoners, he said, “On the auspicious eve of Eid-ul-Azha, we salute them for their steadfastness, persistence and commitment.” He said, “History stands witness that forces of oppression have always caged their political opponents and strangulated their voices, however, it has also remained a practice to set them free or allow them to enjoy a few moments with their families and children.”

He strongly criticized New Delhi and the puppet administration for their apathetic, hostile and vengeful behaviour against prisoners, saying that all these arbitrary measures would not break their resolve and resilience. Instead it would boost commitment and morale of our prisoners.

Referring to Hurriyat leaders including Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Haji Ghulam Nabi, Masarat Aalam Butt, Aasiya Andrabi, Maulana Sarjan Barkati, Fahmeeda Sofi, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Amir Hamza Shah, Muhammad Yousuf Falahi, Mir Hafeez Ullah, he said, “We salute them for their dedication and commitment.”

Meanwhile, the APHC spokesman in a statement in Srinagar, while condemning the protracted investigation of Dr Nayeem Gilani and Dr Naseem Gilani by NIA, said both have been asked to attend its Delhi office.

“All these tactics won’t dampen our spirits or deter Syed Ali Gilani from pursuing his cherished mission of freedom. Disinformation campaign or maligning the facts won’t help NIA. Syed Ali Gilani’s stand on Kashmir dispute is unchanged and he will never budge even an inch from his stand,” he added. —KMS