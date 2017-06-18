Gilani expresses concern over appalling situations in Valley

Srinagar

The All Parties Hurriyet Conference (APHC) Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, holding India responsible for bloodshed in Kashmir, expressed concern over appalling situations in Valley and said that authorities, instead of following realistic approach, are pursuing their haughty and devious agenda.

Syed Ali Gilaniin his telephonic address to mourners at Kulgam and Pampore paid his rich tributes to brave hearts including Junaid Matto, Adil Ahmad and civilians martyred in Arwani.

Extending condolences with bereaved families, he said a true Muslim reposes his faith only in Almighty Allah and added that we are duty-bound to follow and carry mission of martyrs. “It will be a best tribute if we stay away from bargaining against material gains and personal interests, he added.

He said that unending curbs on political activities and continuous detention of resistance leadership had created political uncertainty in the territory, adding that people particularly youth were subjected to third degree torture by police authorities.

Referring to ploy and deceit played by Delhi and its stooges, Syed Ali Gilani said that they had deployed NIA sleuths and resistance leaders were being harassed and fictitious cases filed against them. It is a well thought-out plan and ploy to defame movement and harass leadership, he deplored.—KMS