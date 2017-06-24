Gilani condemns masses’ harassment by Indian troops

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyet Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, has strongly denounced the harassment of the people offering prayers in mosques by Indian forces’ personnel.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said that even in the holy month of Ramadan, these forces out of their insensitivity and arrogance did not even allow people to offer their prayers. “We won’t tolerate this extreme bullying and harassment. We vehemently condemn this act devoid of all human and moral justification besides a blatant violation of all the fundamental human rights. It is tantamount to interference in our religious matters,” he said.

The APHC Chairman expressed concern over setting up of new and more camps for Indian forces in Tral.

Referring to the protest demonstration of people in Tral against the forces’ camp, he said, “We support their demand for shifting of camp.”

He said that more than one thousand such camps in civilian areas were source of strain and nuisance. He said that the camps created needless interference in routine work of adjacent population.

Syed Ali Gilani demanded immediate shifting of camps located in civilian areas and said that establishing these camps in civilian areas was against international norms and tantamount to human rights violation.—KMS