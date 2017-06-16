Gilani condemns continued harassment of Altaf Shah

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyet Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, has expressed serious concern over the continued harassment by India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) of resistance leader, Altaf Ahmed Shah.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar warned New Delhi over the worsening health of Altaf Ahmed Shah, whose fluctuating blood sugar level has gone up after he was called to Delhi for daily questioning following NIA’s raid at his residence in Srinagar on June 3, 2017.

“Altaf Shah was called to Delhi on June 9 and since then is being made to visit NIA office on daily basis from morning to evening. His blood sugar level has breached 550 mark and he suffered heart problem during NIA questioning. He had produced medical evidence but was not allowed to return home where he could have consulted a doctor,” the APHC Chairman said.

Syed Ali Gilani said, “The NIA has no case against Altaf Shah or any other Hurriyat leader. They have no evidence against the resistance leaders. They are trying to make false cases against Hurriyat leadership and putting pressure on us to weaken our freedom movement.”

He said that such attempts had been made in the past also but resistance leaders would never be cowed down by these tactics tantamount to war crimes.

Altaf Shah, from past 35 years, has been active in politics and has conducted himself in a transparent and open manner, he said.

The APHC Chairman said that if anything untoward happened to Altaf Shah, all the responsibility would fall on government of India. We demand an early end to these harassing and pressure tactics, he said.—KMS