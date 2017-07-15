Gilani completes 7 years in house detention

Restrictions in Srinagar, shutdown in Pulwama

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has strongly denounced the unrelenting restrictions on the movement of its Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, who completed seven years under continued house arrest, today.

The APHC in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the puppet authorities had confined Syed Ali Gilani to his residence on gunpoint since 2010 and never produced any written order or court ruling regarding his house arrest.

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir held a forceful demonstration in Hyderpora area of Srinagar, today, demanding an end to the curbs on Syed Ali Gilani. The protesters raised high-pitched anti-India and pro-freedom slogans. They appealed to the world human rights organizations to take cognizance of the continued illegal detention of Hurriyat leaders including Masarrat Aalam Butt, Aasiya Andrabi, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar and Fehmeeda Sofi and play role in their early release. People also staged anti-India protests in Islamabad town. Indian forces’ personnel used brute force to disperse the protesters causing injuries to many of them. Meanwhile, the puppet authorities kept Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah and other leaders under house arrest or in custody and did not even allow them to offer Juma prayers.

The authorities also continued to impose curfew-like restrictions in Srinagar on the third consecutive day, today, to prevent people from staging demonstrations against the ongoing killing spree by Indian forces in the occupied territory. Juma prayers were not allowed at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar for the fourth consecutive week, today. Senior APHC leader, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi addressing a gathering in Badgam denounced the puppet regime for imposing restrictions in Srinagar and preventing Juma prayers at the Jamia Masjid.

Complete shutdown was observed in Pulwama town, today, to protest against the use of brute force on protesters by Indian troops. The delegations of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat and Democratic Freedom Party visited Srinagar and Badgam areas and expressed solidarity with the families of the youth who were recently martyred by Indian troops.

