Gilani appeals IOK people to observe complete strike

Srinagar

The All Parties Hurriyet Conference (APHC) Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, describing January 26, the Republic Day of India, as Black Day, appealed the people to observe complete strike and fully boycott the official functions.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said that India had been celebrating the 26th January as its Republic Day from decades but it was not yet aware of the democratic principles. He said that India claimed to be the biggest democracy in the world but in Kashmir, its so-called big democracy had been badly exposed.

He said democracy does not teach to subjugate any nation for personal interests. Democracy does not teach to illegally occupy any territory and inflict miseries on the residents of that territory, he added. He said that India could in no way justify celebrating the day in Kashmir as it had occupied the territory against the will of the Kashmiri people.

Syed Ali Gilani said, “We have no animosity with India or its people and they have every right to celebrate Republican Day within its states but despite their being rhetoric about democracy they have no ethical or constitutional right to celebrate it in Kashmir as our democratic rights have been smashed and trampled.

Referring to the UN charter, he said it guarantees the basic and fundamental rights and the institution has obviously called to seek the people’s verdict through plebiscite and has asked to ascertain their wish with regards to political destiny of Kashmir and even India in its pledge has confirmed to honour and seek the people’s verdict through plebiscite.

Syed Ali Gilani said despite being signatory to these resolutions, India backtracked from its commitment, and is not providing this opportunity to people of Kashmir. “We oppose all these celebrations and the main reason is their deceit and mockery with democracy,” he added.

He stressed the school going children, their parents and teachers to stay away from all these celebrations. He also expressed anguish over the reports of preparation by a few institutions for Republican Day.—K