Gilani: 95 pc Kashmiris want freedom from Indian occupation

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, while maintaining that 95 percent Kashmiri people want freedom from India has asked New Delhi to withdraw its troops to know their aspirations about their political destiny.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “I ridicule the claims of New Delhi that people of Jammu and Kashmir want to stay with India. 95 percent of population in Jammu and Kashmir wants freedom from India and is challenging Indian authorities. Let India withdraw its forces and it will let it know the aspirations of people about their political destiny.”

The APHC Chairman said that war was neither option nor a solution to the Kashmir dispute. “All issues can be resolved through dialogue only. We stress that resolutions passed in the UN be implemented in letter and spirit to allow Kashmiri people decide the future course of political destiny of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Syed Ali Gilani deplored that Indian tyranny and oppression had touched heights in occupied Kashmir where all rights and liberties of people had been snatched. Six hundred thousand people have been martyred during last seventy years and more than six hundred graveyards stand testimony that the people of occupied Kashmir are facing the worst type of Indian state terrorism, he said. “Our more than 10,000 youth have disappeared in forces’ custody and in every nook and corner of the territory there are more than 7,600 unmarked graves and nobody knows about those buried in these graves,” he added.

The APHC Chairman paid glowing tributes to all Kashmiri martyrs especially those killed on 13th July 1931. They sacrificed their precious lives to save us from slavery, brutality, oppression and imperialism, he said.

Syed Ali Gilani strongly denounced the attack on Hindu yatris. He also hailed the Kashmiri youth for their exemplary and sympathetic approach towards the injured yatris and said, “It is what Islam teaches us.—KMS