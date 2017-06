City Reporter

An annual ceremony was organised by Alajam Boy Scouts Welfare Association for Special People at Children’s Complex to distribute Eid gifts among deserving people, here on Sunday. According to a press release, former chief justice Lahore High Court Justice (R) Mian Allah Nawaz will preside over the ceremony while Additional Chief Secretary Punjab Khawja Shumail will be the chief guest. Wheel-chairs, White sticks and food items would be distributed among the needy persons.