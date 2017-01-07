Gift of Bahrain

THE decision of the King of Bahrain Sheikh Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa to establish a world-class nursing university in the Federal Capital would always serve as an iconic symbol of friendship between the two countries. Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif laid foundation stone of the state-of-the-art King Hamad Nursing University and Allied Medical Services on Friday, which would be first of its kind in the country.

Pakistan and Bahrain have always enjoyed close and cordial relations and the leadership of Bahrain is on record declaring Pakistan as their home on several occasions, which demonstrated their love and affection for the country. Relations between the two countries are rooted deep in shared history, faith, values, and culture and are based on mutual trust and understanding. Apart from cooperating on economic front, the two countries have a vibrant defence and security relationship. Over 10,000 Pakistanis are working in security forces of Bahrain and rendering great services in maintaining peace and spoiling conspiracies against sovereignty and territorial integrity of the State. It is also worth mentioning that in January 2015 capitals of the two countries were declared twin-cities and the gift of a monumental university to Islamabad is a clear proof that the King of Bahrain makes no difference between the two cities. It is appreciable that Bahrain is extending cooperation in a field in which Pakistan is lacking i.e. qualified and trained nursing staff. The world ratio is one doctor to three nurses but in Pakistan there are three doctors to one nurse and that is why there is shortage of approximately three hundred thousand nurses. The affiliation of the university with Royal College of Surgeons, Ireland would open up vast employment opportunities to those graduating from this institution besides paving the way for provision of highly qualified nursing staff for Pakistani hospitals. We hope relevant authorities in Pakistan and Bahrain would see to it that this project of vital significance is accomplished in time.

